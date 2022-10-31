Today: A chilly morning will be followed by a warm afternoon filled with partly cloudy skies. The afternoon high will be near 70°.

Tonight: partly cloudy skies will allow for quick cooling overnight. The evening low will be dropping down to 49°, similar to last night.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies and seasonal highs will last into tomorrow before clouds take over by the end of the work week. The afternoon high will be near 71°.

We are starting off Halloween with a spooky morning as clouds move in and temperatures stay cold. Currently we are in the lower 40’s and ranging into the lower 50’s. You will need a jacket this morning, and prepare to need the jacket again for trick or treating!

A seasonal day is ahead of us for our Monday with highs in the lower 70’s. We have the potential to be just a few degrees warmer than yesterday due to a light southerly breeze pushing warm air into the region. You probably won’t notice the breeze and we will still have a slow warm up due to partly cloudy skies sliding in.

Tonight make sure to prepare for a cooler evening by having a jacket and hot coffee ready as you head out the door to take the kids trick or treating. Temperatures will be dropping quickly as the sun goes down. Overnight we will cool back off into the lower 50’s and upper 40’s, before another seasonal day tomorrow.

We are starting off the week dry for the first time in a while with a seasonal afternoon ahead of us. Once the sun goes down we will need to grab a jacket for any late night Halloween plans, but we will warm up each day this week. Tomorrow we will stay in the lower 70’s but the upper 70’s come into the forecast by Thursday. A cold front will come in by Friday with rain chances lasting into Saturday morning

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx