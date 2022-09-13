Today: Mostly cloudy skies will start off our cool Monday morning but sunshine will prevail by the afternoon. The heat will pick up through the rest of the day as we make it to 87° by this afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last into this evening and we will quickly cool off once the sun goes down. The evening low will be dropping down to 63°.

Tomorrow: Above average temperatures and sunshine stay in the forecast for our Tuesday with just a few passing clouds. The afternoon high will be near 89°.

Mostly cloudy skies are starting our day off across the South Plains with cool temperatures this morning. We are starting off the day in the mid 50’s and into the mid 60’s but the clouds will break up by the late afternoon and allow us to warm into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. The heat will continue through the rest of the week.

Upper level moisture is sticking around this morning with high dewpoints close to our actual temperatures. This is making it feel humid outside this morning but clouds will move out through the afternoon and a hot afternoon is on the way!

Temperatures will stay above average for the rest of the work week, even with a cool front trying to slide in by Tuesday. This cool front won’t drop our temperatures by much but it will bring in rain chances by Wednesday. After the low pressure system moves through we will have sunshine lasting through the rest of the week.

Mostly cloudy skies are staring off our Monday with chilly temperatures and high dewpoints. This will only last through the first half of the day as the upper level moisture moves out, heat slides in, and sunshine takes over. It is going t be a great day with temperatures maxing out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. The rest of the week will stay cool in the morning followed by hot afternoons but a cool front will try to slip in by Wednesday. This will bring in a small chance for rain but temperatures will stay in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s through the rest of the week.

