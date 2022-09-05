Today: Mostly sunny skies will last through our Labor Day with a cool morning followed by a hot afternoon. The afternoon high will be warmer than yesterday at 92°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last into this evening and we will quickly cool off once the son goes down. The evening low will be dropping down to 66°.

Tomorrow: Above average temperatures and sunshine stay in the forecast for our Tuesday. The afternoon high will be the same as today at 92°.

Mostly sunny skies will last through our day with a cool morning followed by a hot afternoon. Sunshine is taking over this morning but a few clouds will come in by the later afternoon and early evening. Never fear though, clouds will pass right on through and not bring us any rain for the holiday.

As you head outside to celebrate Labor Day make sure to grab your sunscreen! The UV index will be at a level nine which means burn time, without sun protection, will be about 15 to 25 minutes. Stay hydrated but enjoy your day at the pool, having a picnic, or grilling out.

Temperatures will stay above average for the rest of the work wee k before seasonal highs return by the weekend. However, the next six to ten days look to stay in the lower 90’s and above average highs wll affect most of the United States.

Mostly sunny skies will last through our Labor Day and the heat will pick up by a couple of degrees compared to yesterday. The afternoon high will make it into the lower 90’s and similar temperatures will last through most of the work week. This weekend we will cool off just a little as seasonal highs come into the forecast. Overall, rain chances will be very similar through the next seven days as a high pressure system over the Four Corners starts to control our local weather pattern.

