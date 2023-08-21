Today: Isolated showers to the west of Lubbock this afternoon. High of 99°.

Tonight: Breezy evening ahead. Low of 72°.

Tomorrow: Another day of hot and dry conditions. High of 97°.

Hot and Dry conditions across the state of Texas again this week. Most of the South Plains is in an elevated risk area for fire to spread. Please check with local authorities before lighting any bonfires or barbeques. Always keep a bucket of water or extinguisher at arms reach in case of any stray sparks.

Isolated thunderstorm chances along the Texas and New Mexico state line this afternoon. Accumulation from this event is expected to be light. Chances of this rain making it to Lubbock are slim due to an easterly wind this afternoon.