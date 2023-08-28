Today: 30% chance of rain showers today with cooler temperatures. High of 87°.

Tonight: Additional showers to the west overnight. Low of 67°.

Tomorrow: Morning showers followed by clear skies in the afternoon. High of 89°.

Overnight rain in the west was able to give several communities some much needed rain after a drier than expected August. skies expected to be mostly cloudy this morning before partially clearing in the afternoon. 30% chance of additional showers and cooler than average temperatures expected for the rest of the day.

A second round of organized showers expected along the New Mexico state line tonight through early tomorrow morning. The sun will return tomorrow afternoon with highs still in the 80s. Highs expected to increase back to the upper 90s by the end of the week.