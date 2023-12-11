Morning: Chilly morning with a light breeze. Low of 29°.

Afternoon: Temperatures warming with partly cloudy skies. High of 60°.

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight low of 31°.

A cool and a bit smelly start to the day. Morning lows dropped below freezing across most of the South Plains and Light winds bright in the smell of fertilizer and local livestock production into Lubbock. By lunch time the light winds are staying but the temperature has warmed into the mid 50s.

The first of this weeks rain will inter into the South Plains tomorrow night. Localized flooding is a concern for Wednesday evening as rainfall amounts of 1 inch are looking increasingly likely in the forecast models.