Morning: Chilly morning with a light breeze. Low of 31°.

Afternoon: Sunny and seasonal. High of 58°.

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight low of 36°.

After a very warm and sunny afternoon yesterday the temperatures today will be returning back to seasonally average with Highs in the 50s. This mornings North wind expected to shift to the southeast in the afternoon.

Increasing clouds overnight will lead to mostly cloudy conditions tomorrow and Wednesdays. 20% chance of isolated showers on Thursday. Friday morning is expected to have clear skies before rain chances increase again in the evening. Best chance of significant precipitation is on Friday.