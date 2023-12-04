Morning: Freezing temps this morning. Low of 28°.

Afternoon: West wind making conditions hot and dry. High of 62°.

Tonight: Clear skies and a low of 30°.

Dry and relatively uneventful weather for today. Temperatures started off chilly across the South Plains, morning lows below freezing. This afternoon conditions are expected to be mostly sunny with highs reaching into the low 60s.

Afternoon temperatures will continue to rise through Friday. Temperatures later this week likely to be 10-20 degrees above seasonal averages for December. A strong cold front is expected to bring the highs back into the 50s by Saturday.