Morning: Freezing start today. Low of 23°.

Afternoon: Cool and sunny afternoon. High of 49°.

Tonight: Iso rain overnight. Low of 28°.

Happy New Year. For the first morning on 2024 morning lows have dropped into the teens and low 20s. Most people have the day off work or school today but those that do need to get on the road should take a few extra minutes to defrost the car windshield. Clear skies at sunrise today with a few additional clouds expected to roll later today.

High temperatures will only be able to rise into the upper 40s this afternoon with mostly clear skies. Overnight additional clouds will start to roll in from the west and bring isolated showers to the South Plains tomorrow morning.