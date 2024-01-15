Morning: Wind Advisory with below freezing temperatures. Low of 5°.

Afternoon: Windy and chilly. High of 25°.

Tonight: Strong wind gusts persist overnight. Low of 4°.

Extremely cold morning on the South Plains with temperatures in the single digits. Wind chill values as low as 10 below zero this morning. Afternoon high temperatures in the mid 20s will feel like the 10s due to the wind.

Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if bare skin is exposed to the cold air for long periods of time. Take safety precautions today by avoiding outdoor activities if possible and wear several layers of warm clothing.

As the cold continues for tonight and tomorrow be sure to wrap pipes with insulation and wrap pipes with insulation. Sealing or covering drafty is a good way windows to avoid loss of heat

in the home.