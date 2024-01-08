Morning: Wind Advisory in effect today. Low of 34°.

Afternoon: Windy and dusty afternoon. High of 43°.

Tonight: Strong wind gusts persist overnight. Low of 24°.

Cold front is moving into the South Plains this morning. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the forecast area from 10 am today through early Tuesday morning. Sustained winds of 30-40 mph and gusts up to 55 mph.

Blowing dust likely to be a factor in todays forecast, due to todays strong winds and dry conditions of the past few weeks. This loose top soil will catch on strong wind gusts and make for hazardous conditions on roadways this afternoon. Flying debris like tumble weeds and litter also likely this afternoon.

A narrow band of snow is expected to develop along the regions northern line of counties. Affecting communities like Clovis, Friona, Dimmit, Tulia, and Silverton. This combines with the gusty winds could lead to blizzard like conditions for a short period of time this afternoon.