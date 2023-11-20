Morning: Increasing clouds and 20% chance of sprinkles this morning. Low of 45°.

Afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy conditions today. High of 62°.

Overnight: Winds continue into tomorrow morning. Low of 39°.

As a weak cold front passes through the South Plains this morning isolated showers are expected to form along the area of convective lift. Accumulation from this rain event is expected to be light and showers should pass over quickly. Main concern for the day is northerly wind 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts could reach as high as 35 mph.

Temperatures are expected to be noticeably cooler as as strong winds continue to being in cold air from the north. Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 60s by Thanksgiving day as surface winds shift back to the Southwest. Forecast models predict a stronger cold front to come through the South Plains by the end of the week and into the weekend.