Morning: Freezing temperatures this morning. Low of 24°.

Afternoon: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High of 50°.

Tonight: Hard freeze overnight. Low of 28°.

Colder than average start today as morning lows dipped below freezing. Skies today expected to be mostly cloudy as an altocumulus cloud field located in southern New Mexico this morning will move eastward into the south plains later today. Highs expected to peak in the lower 50s.

Weather pattern is expected to stay calm over the next few days as temperatures warm back to seasonally average in the lower 60s through Thursday. Current forecast models predict another dip in temperatures by Friday.