Morning: Seasonal temperatures this morning with a low of 45°.

Afternoon: Potentially record breaking highs this afternoon. High of 87°.

Overnight: Light Southwesterly wind overnight. Low of 50°.

Temperatures today will warmer than average possibly breaking records by the hottest part of the afternoon. Normal high temperature for Lubbock on November 6th is 68° and the record is 85°. Forecast models predict that we will likely break that record with a high of 87°.

The warmer than average conditions will continue in the afternoons until Wednesday. Shifting winds Wednesday night and Early Thursday morning will be the first indication of change as a cold front comes in. Breezy and much cooler conditions expected for Thursday with highs peaking in the mid 50s. These cooler conditions are likely to last through the weekend.