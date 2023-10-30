Morning: Freeze Warning keeping temperatures cold this morning. Morning low of 28°.

Afternoon: Clear and chilly afternoon with sunny skies. High of 45°.

Overnight: Temperatures will dip below freezing again this evening. Low of 25°.

A Freeze Warning will remain in effect until 10 am for the Texas Panhandle, the Rolling Plains, and South Plains. Temperatures this morning have dipped below freezing and with the wind chill factored in many communities across the South Plains feel like the outside temperature is in the teens and lower 20s.

Halloween tomorrow night is expected to feel especially chilly during the evening when Trick-or-Treat will be in full swing. Please make sure to wear plenty of layers and to properly bundle up before going outside. Warmer conditions expected for later this week when afternoon highs return to the mid 70s.