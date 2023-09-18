Today: Mostly clear skies expected for today. High of 88°.

Tonight: 10% chance of showers overnight. Low of 65°.

Tomorrow: Isolated rain chances in the early morning. High of 92°.

Clear skies across the South Plains this morning as the sun rises. Temperatures are expected to be slightly above seasonally average today. Peaking in the upper 80s this afternoon. Isolated rain chances late this evening.

Temperatures will stay slightly cooler this week with highs in the lower 80s and 90s. Morning conditions will be autumn like in the mid 60s. Dressing in layers is recommended to stay warm during the earlier hours of the day and cooler when the temperatures rise later.