Today: Fire weather warning in place for several counties in the Northeastern South Plains. 10% chance of Isolated showers this afternoon. High of 100°.

Tonight: 10% chance of showers overnight. Gusty winds up to 25 mph. Low of 73°.

Tomorrow: Hot and sunny conditions again. High of 101°.

Todays dry conditions and strong gusty winds is the reason a Red Flag Warning is in effect today from 1 PM until 9 PM for the far southeastern Texas Panhandle and northern Rolling Plains. These factors combined with the lack of precipitation in recent weeks has created an elevated risk for fire to spread this afternoon. Fire weather warning has been issued for Silverton, Turkey, Childress, Matador, and Paducah.

10% chance of isolated thunderstorms and showers this afternoon. Although this rain event is expected to be isolated it could produce localized flooding, strong wind gusts to 50 mph, and areas of patchy blowing dust.