Tonight: Passing clouds will slide into the South Plains tonight as partly cloudy skies come into the overnight forecast. The evening low will drop down to 76°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will return in the morning with a quick warm up in the forecast leading to our hottest day of the year. The afternoon high will max our near 108°.

Dry air is moving across West Texas today and tomorrow due to an upper-level ridge that has centered itself over the four corners. This will continue to affect our local weather pattern as we enter a new work week. The heat is not going anywhere with heat advisories, excessive heat warnings, and excessive heat watches surrounding West Texas.

Temperatures remain above the century mark, everywhere but Hobbs, right now but we will cool off overnight into the mid 70’s. Partly cloudy skies will trap in some heat and a breeze will add another layer of warmth setting tomorrow up to be the hottest day of the year so far.





Highs tomorrow are expected to be record-breaking as we inch near 108 degrees in Lubbock county. To the east of the Caprock highs will make it above 110 degrees. This means time spent outside needs to be limited to only five to ten minutes or else things could get dangerous. Make sure to stay hydrated and stay inside if you can.

We are starting off the week with a bang of blazing temperatures and the heat will only pick up more by tomorrow. We are expected to near or exceed 108 degrees which would break the record for July 19th. This will be our hottest day of 2022, so far, and time outside will need to be limited. The heat will stick around through the middle of the week but a cool front will knock us down by about ten degrees as we near the end of the work week. The upper 90’s is still extremely hot, but a bit less dangerous than what we have in the forecast for tomorrow.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx