Tonight: Mostly clear skies will move into the South Plains tonight with a light southeasterly breeze. The evening low will drop down to 73°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine and heat come back into the forecast tomorrow with a few cirrus clouds passing over us. The afternoon high will max our near 99°.

Temperatures today are still sizzling with current temperatures in the mid 90’s and ranging into the lower 100’s. We will stay hot going into tomorrow and Wednesday before rain chances pick ujp by Thursday. Moisture moving across the South Plains tonight will lead to high-based clouds, but not much relief from the sunshine.

Another hot day is in the forecast tomorrow as we make it into the upper 90’s and triple digits again by the evening. If you need to get outsi8de and exercise or walk the dog, the time to do so is around 7 AM tomorrow with our coolest temperatures in the lower 70’s.

Rain chances come into the forecast by Thursday night with seasonal temperatures on the way. The rain is possible due to a co9ld front that is moving in and will knock highs down by about five degrees. Cloudy skies will enter the forecast by Thursday afternoon and the weekend will keep the rain chances around.

We are starting off the first half of the week with a bang of blazing temperatures as the heat still warmed us to the upper 90’s and triple digits today. A cool front will knock us down into the mid 90’s by Friday with some isolated showers on the way going into the end of the week. Hold on tight with heat sticking around tomorrow and Wednesday, but things start to change going into the end of the week with some of our most seasonal temperatures all of July!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx