Today: Clouds will start to clear out as we go into our Independence Day with temperatures quickly rising. The afternoon high will max our near 96°.

Tonight: The chance for rain tries to move back in tonight, but partly cloudy skies will affect the majority of the South Plains. The evening low will drop down to 74°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will last into our day tomorrow with the warming trend continuing. The afternoon high will max our near 97°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 60’s and ranging into the upper 70’s. A mild start to our morning is due to the rain that moved across the eastern portion West Texas, but rain chances will diminish through the rest of the morning. Sunshine will quickly warm us up into the upper 90’s by the heat of the day before clouds move back in by tonight.

Warm and dry air is moving into the South Plains this morning and will continue to bring warmer temperatures and sunny skies. The afternoon high will be seasonal today but the mid to upper 90’s and the heat will pick up through the rest of the week as the triple digits return going into the end of the work week. Make sure to grab your sunscreen if you head to the pool or have plans to go to the Fourth on Broadway this morning.

Rain chances have the potential to return to the area by tonight. This is likely to be a splash and dash shower event and won’t be messing with any firework plans tonight. As the Firework extravaganza starts by 10 PM at Mackenzie Park there will be a few clouds in the area and temperatures will still be in the upper 80’s.

A small chance for a quick shower comes back into the forecast tonight, but most of the day will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90’s. If you sped your Fourth of July outside, make sure to lather on the sunscreen because our UV index will be at an eleven. By tomorrow we will have another day with clouds building in but highs will be just a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday. The triple digits return to the area by Friday fun day and we will have a scorching weekend ahead.

