KAMC Morning Weather Webcast: May 1st, 2020

Today: Partly cloudy, high of 100°. Winds from the SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 65°. Winds from the WSW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny, high of 100°. Winds out of the W, 15-25 MPH.

Today will be the hottest day so far this year. High temperatures will top out in the upper 90s and lower 100s across all of the South Plains. In Lubbock, our record high temperature for today is 96°, and was set back in 2012. I am forecasting a high of 100° under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. We will also have relatively dry conditions around the region. This, combined with the gustier winds, will result in an elevated risk for fire weather for eastern New Mexico and the western South Plains. There will be a bit of moisture just above the surface. This could result in a few elevated showers or storms. These showers will most likely not produce rainfall at the surface. Instead, the will bring us gustier winds because the rain is expected to evaporate just before it reaches the ground. This is why a level 1 marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for eastern portions of the South Plains. Wind gusts close to 60 MPH will be our main concern. Overnight tonight, we will see a mostly clear sky with lows falling into the middle 60s.

On Saturday, we will keep an elevated risk for fire weather across the western half of the South Plains. Please refrain from any outdoor burning. Highs will approach record levels once again, topping out in the upper 90s and lower 100s. The current record for May 2nd is 97°, and was set back in 2012. The forecasted high in Lubbock on Saturday is 100°. We will see a mostly sunny sky across the area, so if you plan on being outside, please practice sun safety! Our UV index will be high, so you can burn in as quickly as 30 minutes. We will remain dry on Saturday, with winds out of the west around 15-20 MPH. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, a “cold” front will move into the region. Lows will remain mild, falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday will be a pinch cooler, although highs will still be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few isolated showers or storms will be possible during the afternoon hours in wake of our weak front. Winds will be calm, only gusting up to 15 MPH at times. Overnight, lows stay mild in the middle and lower 60s.

We will be HOT once again on Monday! Highs will peak in the upper 90s and lower 100s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Fire weather is expected once again. Lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, winds will shift to the northeast. This will bring in a cool, refreshing breeze to the region. It will also keep highs closer to average, only topping out in the upper 70s and lower to middle 80s. We will keep a mostly sunny sky across the region. Winds will gust close to 30 MPH at times.

By Wednesday and Thursday, winds will shift to the southeast. This will bring in more moisture to the area, thus resulting in an increase in our rain chances! The best chance of rain looks to arrive on Thursday. Highs on both Wednesday and Thursday will be comfortable, only topping out in the middle and upper 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob.

