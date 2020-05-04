KAMC Morning Weather Webcast: May 4th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny, high of 98°. Winds from the W 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 58°. Winds shifting from the SW to NE at 20-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 79°. Winds out of the NE, 25-35 MPH.

Strong westerly downsloping winds will really help to warm our temperatures into the upper 90s ad lower 100s today. Winds will gust close to 30 MPH at times. We will see a mostly sunny sky across the region. These dry and windy conditions have created an elevated risk for fire weather across a good majority of the South Plains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. As we head into the overnight hours, winds will shift to the northeast behind a cold front. Lows will fall into the lower to upper 50s under a mostly clear sky.

By Tuesday, our temperatures will begin to feel the effect of the cold front. Daytime highs will only top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be quite strong out of the northeast, gusting over 35 MPH at times. Tuesday night will be cooler, with lows dropping into the middle 40s to lower 50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a fairly average day for this time of year. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift to the southeast around 15-20 MPH, helping to bring in just a little more moisture to the region. This could result in a few isolated afternoon showers across the region. Unfortunately, no significant rainfall accumulations are expected. Overnight, lows will return to the mild side, bottoming out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

On Thursday, a weak ridge will move into the area. This will allow our high temperatures to return to the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will see the chance for a few afternoon showers return for Thursday afternoon. Again, no significant rainfall accumulation is expected. The best chance for showers will remain to the northeast of the Lubbock metro. Overnight, another cold front will dip into the area, lowering temps into the middle and lower 50s by Friday morning.

Below average temperatures arrive in the South Plains as we head into next weekend! Highs will top out in the 70s Friday through Sunday. We are expected to remain dry under a partly to mostly sunny sky each day. Lows will be a little cooler, falling into the middle and upper 40s.

Have a fantastic week! Stay safe, friends.

-Jacob

