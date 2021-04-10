KAMC PM Weather Webcast April 10th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 48°. South wind, 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm an afternoon high of 88°. Variable winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with an overnight low of 48°. North winds, 15-25 mph, gusting over 30 mph.

So far, the weekend has had near perfect weather. Today’s high temperatures maxed out in the low-to-mid 70s under a sunny sky. Sunday’s forecast will be nearly the same, except we will have high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. A cold front is set to move through tomorrow night, dropping Monday’s high temperatures into the 60s.





Big changes arrive Tuesday evening for portions of the South Plains with the arrival of a few rain producing systems. Wednesday afternoon offers our best for precipitation, especially for the eastern half of the region. Rainfall totals could be impressive by the time the rain lifts out Thursday afternoon with some locations receiving around a half inch of rain. Beyond Thursday, cooler temperatures and increased cloud cover will stick around through next weekend.

