KAMC PM Weather Webcast: April 11th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 49°. WSW winds around 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 69°.Winds out of the NW 30-40 MPH.

Scattered strong to severe storms will remain possible throughout the evening and early overnight hours. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will all be possible.

Most of the region’s severe weather threat will fade after 10 PM. Extreme southeastern portions of the region could see a second round of strong to severe storms move through between 2-6 AM.

After that, the severe weather threat will have ended for the entire region. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s across northern locations. Across the Permian Basin, lows will only dip into the lower 50s. Winds will shift to the southwest behind a cold front, gusting close to 25 MPH at times.

Easter Sunday will be a bit cooler across the South Plains. Highs will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest around 20-30 MPH, with gusts exceeding 40 MPH at times. This will help to usher in some much cooler air. A few showers could be possible during the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday. Overnight, lows will fall off into the upper 20s and lower 30s as winds begin to shift to the northeast.

By the time Monday rolls around, high temperatures will be a good 15-25 degrees below average across the entire area. Highs will only top out in the middle to lower 50s, with some locations not making it out of the 40s. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day, with winds out of the east around 10-20 MPH. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, a weak storm system will track just to the north of the South Plains. This system could bring a light wintry mix to northern portions of the area. No major impacts are expected at this time. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A light wintry mix will remain possible early Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. If there is any accumulation, it will quickly melt. Winds will be out of the east around 10-20 MPH once again. Overnight lows will be a bit more mild, only bottoming out in the middle 30s.

For the remainder of the week, temperatures will remain slightly below average under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Highs will only range from the lower to upper 60s. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 40s to lower 50s. No precipitation is expected.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will warm back into the middle 80s, with a few more clouds across the region.

Have a Happy Easter, and stay safe!

-Jacob.

