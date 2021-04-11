KAMC PM Weather Webcast April 11th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear early becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 47°. Southeast wind, 10-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy by noon and not as warm with an afternoon high of 65°. Variable winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with an overnight low of 42°. Variable winds, 10-20 mph.

This afternoon’s weather was as good as advertised with high temperatures reaching into the mid-to-upper 80s under a sunny sky! Winds were breezy at times, but gusts stayed within a reasonable range for this time of year. We have a lot of changes coming up for the South Plains, so let’s get right to it…





As everyone knows, our drought has had devastating impacts on our region the last 18 months. Therefore, any rain is a welcome sight across the South Plains. The good news is we are expecting to see a few showers impacting our western counties which will bring at least some light rain to the area. How much? That will vary to a pretty large degree, and some will only see trace amounts or nothing at all. Our eastern counties will once again be the beneficiary of the greatest chance for heavier rainfall totals where some communities could see a half inch of rain during the forecast period.

Rain will begin Tuesday evening across southeastern portions of the area toward Jayton and Snyder. By Wednesday morning, an additional wave of scattered showers (some possibly heavy) will be pushing across much of the region. That wave of showers is expected to push out of our region by Wednesday evening, but more rain is ahead Thursday. Our last wave of light rain will develop in a few areas of the South Plains Thursday morning and will end by 2pm.

This is the best chance of rain we have seen in our region in weeks, and we are grateful to see something falling from the sky other than dust! Hopefully the rain outperforms our forecast, but confidence continues to grow with the rainfall totals previously mentioned. Other than that, temperatures will remain well below average through the forecast period.

Days 8-14: The long-term modelling data continues to indicate cooler than average weather across our area, with near-average rainfall totals. We will keep you advised!

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

