KAMC PM Weather Webcast: April 12th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low of 30°. NE winds around 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, high of 52°.Winds out of the E 10-20 MPH.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of the South Plains from 1 AM Monday morning until 10 AM Monday morning. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. This freeze will be cold enough to kill any sensitive plants. If able, you will definitely want to bring them in. Be sure to bring in your furry friends, too!

Clouds will slowly begin to increase across the area. A few light rain showers will be possible across northern portions of the region. Once temperatures begin to fall below freezing, these could transition to a rain/snow mix. No accumulations or major impacts are expected. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH.

As we head into your Monday, high temperatures will remain well below average. We will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around, with winds out of the east around 12-18 MPH. We will see a break in the precipitation between noon and midnight. As we head into the overnight hours, a second wave of precipitation will move back into northern portions of the South Plains. The best chance of any type of precipitation will remain to the north of Highway 70s. As temperatures bottom out in the lower 30s, rain will transition over to a rain/snow mix.





Minor accumulations of up to 1″ will be possible on elevated and grassy surfaces. No accumulations are expected in the city of Lubbock.

A light wintry mix will continue during the morning hours of Tuesday. By noon, all precipitation will have ended. Highs will remain below average, only topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be out of the east around 10-15 MPH under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will fall off into the middle and lower 30s under a clearing sky.

Temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 60s for highs on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift to the south around 10-15 MPH, helping bring in some of that warmer air. Overnight lows on Wednesday will only dip down into the middle 40s, right where they should be for this time of year.

A cold front will arrive during the evening and overnight hours on Thursday. Ahead of the front, high temperatures will warm back up close to average, topping out in the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, lows will fall back into the middle 30s once colder air begins to rush in behind the cold front. Showers and storms will be possible as we head into Friday, especially over eastern portions of the region. Rainfall amounts will remain on the light side. Highs on Thursday will be about 10 degrees cooler behind the front, only topping out in the middle 60s. Winds will shift back to the east around 8-12 MPH.

By the weekend, highs will return to the middle 70s and lower 80s with more sunshine across the area.

Have a wonderful week, and please continue to practice social distancing!

-Jacob.

