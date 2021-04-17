KAMC PM Weather Webcast April 17th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast.

Tonight: Sprinkles south. Low of 36°. Winds NE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 61°. Winds variable 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Low of 40°. Winds SW/ N 20-30 MPH.

After a cloudy and cool Saturday, I am sure most of us are ready for some warmer temperatures! It looks like we will have to wait a few more days, but warmer air is expected to return to the South Plains relatively soon! Overnight tonight, we will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region. Isolated showers will remain possible along and to the south of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Rainfall totals should remain below 0.10″. By Sunday morning, temperatures will bottom out from the middle 20s to the middle 40s.

Temperatures will remain cool on Sunday, only topping out in the middle 50s to lower 70s. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds remaining light across the region. We may see an occasional gust near 20 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will be a bit warmer, as temperatures only range from the lower 30s to the lower 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

High temperatures will be a little warmer on Monday. Compressional heating will occur ahead of our next cold front. This will allow high temperatures to range from the lower 60s to the middle 70s. We will see a mostly sunny sky across the area. Winds will increase to near 30 MPH out of the southwest throughout the daytime hours. Overnight, winds will begin to shift to the northwest as a cold front moves into the South Plains. Gust will approach 40 MPH. Isolated showers will be possible off the caprock into the Rolling Plains. Most areas will remain dry. By Tuesday morning, temperature will range from the upper 20s to the middle 50s.

Tuesday will be quite a bit cooler across the region, with highs only ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the region, with winds gusting upwards of 40 MPH. Winds should begin to calm later in the day. Overnight, colder air will begin to filter into the South Plains. A widespread freeze will occur across the caprock, with lows ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Bring in any plants or pets that could be damaged by the freezing temperatures, and be sure to turn off your yard sprinklers.

Highs on Wednesday will return to the middle 50s to upper 60s. A mostly sunny sky is still expected, with winds gusting upwards of 30 MPH out of the southeast. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be warmer, as lows only bottom out from the lower 30s to the middle 40s.

The 70s are headed back to the South Plains, and we’re not talking about the decade! Highs will range from the middle 60s to the middle 80s from Thursday through Saturday. We will keep a few more clouds around the region Thursday and Friday, as a second cold front moves through the region. This will not impact our temperatures as much as it will increase our rain chances. The highest probability of rain will occur over the eastern half of the KAMC viewing area, where rainfall totals could approach 0.25″. Morning lows will remain above freezing, and more sunshine will return just in time for the weekend.

Have a super Sunday!

-Jacob.

