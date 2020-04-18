KAMC PM Weather Webcast: April 18th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 48°. Winds out of the west around 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, high of 78°.Winds out of the NW 20-30 MPH.

Overnight tonight, westerly winds will remain a bit on the breezy side, gusting over 20 MPH at times. Lows will fall into the middle and upper 40s, with a few lower 50s possible. We will see a few clouds across the region, but no rain is expected. Some areas of patchy fog and mist will be possible early Sunday morning.

Clouds are expected to give way to some sunshine on Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the middle and lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northwest, gusting close to 30 MPH. As we head into the overnight hours, we will keep the partly cloudy skies around as lows fall into the middle 40s to lower 50s.

Monday will be a carbon-copy of Sunday. Highs will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift to the southeast around 10-15 MPH, helping to bring in some more moisture to the region. Overnight, lows will be just a tad warmer, bottoming out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Temperatures will be on the increase by Tuesday. Winds will shift to the southwest, bringing in some warmer and drier air at the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This warmer air aloft could choke any storms that may try to develop. The best chance for storms will remain over portions of the Red River Valley. Highs in the South Plains will peak in the lower to middle 80s. Overnight lows will re main in the middle to lower 40s. Overnight, winds will shift to the northwest, allowing the upper levels of the atmosphere to reach saturation. This will allow a few more showers and storms to develop across the area by Wednesday morning.

Showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday. A few of these may have some small hail and gusty winds associated with them. The best chance for severe weather will remain to the east of Lubbock. Highs will warm into the middle 70s to lower 80s, with winds out of the north-northwest around 20-30 MPH. Some gusts as high as 40 will be possible. By Wednesday night, we will clear out across the region, with lows falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Downsloping westerly winds will move into the region for Thursday. This will allow our temperatures to warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will see a sunny to mostly sunny sky across the area. Winds will gust close to 30 MPH at times. Lows will remain well above average, only dropping into the middle 50s.

Our next disturbance will arrive as we head into next weekend. A few showers will be possible as temperatures fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Have a spectacular Sunday!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx