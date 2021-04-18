KAMC PM Weather Webcast April 18th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear overnight with a low of 38°. Southwest wind, 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer with an afternoon high of 72°. Southwest winds 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow Night: A few clouds overnight with cooler than average temperatures. Overnight low of 36°. Variable winds, 10-25 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph.

It was a beautiful day across the South Plains with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-60s. Tomorrow will be warmer yet again as we finally reach into the 70s across much of the region, but a cold front is on the approach tomorrow evening. We will fall back into the 50s as daily highs Tuesday and Wednesday, before rebounding into the middle-60s Thursday. Unfortunately, this week will be dry but at least we will have several days with plenty of sunshine!

Days 8-14: The long-term modelling data continues to indicate below average rainfall, but we will rebound into above average temperatures. We will keep you advised!

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

