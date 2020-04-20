KAMC PM Weather Webcast: April 19th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 47°. Winds out of the ESE around 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, high of 78°.Winds calm and variable.

Overnight tonight, we will see relatively calm and clear conditions across the South Plains. A few clouds will be possible across northern locations, but we should remain mostly clear as low temperatures bottom out in the middle and upper 40s by Monday morning. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 10-15 MPH. Some patchy fog will be possible across the Rolling Plains.

On Monday, conditions will be very similar to what we saw on Sunday! Highs will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Winds will be calm and variable, occasionally gusting upwards of 15 MPH. Overnight lows will remain on the mild side, only lowering into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Our weather pattern will begin to change on Tuesday. A low pressure system will move closer to our area. Throughout the day, a warm front will move from south to north through the South Plains, bringing in more moisture to the region. As the low pressure system draws closer, it will provide more life in the atmosphere. Showers and storms will begin to develop across the Texas Panhandle into the northern South Plains. A few of these storms will have the potential to produce some large hail and gusty winds. A level 1 marginal risk has been issued for portions of the area, including Lubbock. Temperatures will top out in the middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Storms will become more likely after 4 PM CDT, lasting into the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the middle and lower 50s.





We will wake up to showers and storms on Wednesday morning. As the low pressure system tracks through the area, some wrap-around showers will be possible. The heaviest rain will fall to the east and northeast of Lubbock, which will result in higher rainfall totals there. Totals should remain light, but areas that see stronger storms could see over a half an inch of rain. By the afternoon hours, more sunshine will return to the area. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 70s, with winds out of the northwest around 20-25 MPH. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

On Thursday, a trough will begin to move through our area, resulting in westerly winds across the South Plains. These are also known as downsloping winds. Downsloping winds are dry, warm winds moving down the leeward side of the Rocky Mountains. These winds are notorious for bringing hot conditions to our area. Forecasted highs will be close to 90 on Thursday, with wind gusts close to 35 MPH at times. Overnight lows will remain in the lower to middle 50s.

As we head into next weekend, a few more showers and storms will be possible. Models are in a lot of disagreement right now, so we’ll just call for an isolated chance of showers for Friday and Saturday. Highs will fall into the middle 70s for Friday, and the upper 60s for Saturday. By the time Sunday rolls around, more sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected.





Have a wonderful week! Stay happy and healthy.

-Jacob.

