KAMC PM Weather Webcast April 1st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening's forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 44°. Southeast wind, 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear and warmer. South winds 10-25 mph. Afternoon high of 80°.

Tomorrow Night: Overcast with an overnight low of 57°. Variable winds, 10-20 mph.

We reached the low-60s across the region today, but tomorrow is the start of a significant warming trend as we head into the weekend. A few light showers will be possible, especially south, but most of us will remain dry Friday.

Saturday looks similar to Friday with a few showers expected once again. By Sunday afternoon, we will be approaching the upper-70s then into the 80s as we begin the work week. Our warmest day of the week is Tuesday with highs in the low-90s.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

