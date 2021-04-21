KAMC PM Weather Webcast April 21st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 38°. South wind, 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to start the day, but becoming partly cloudy tomorrow afternoon. Warmer with an afternoon high of 70°. Southeast wind, 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 50°. Southeast winds, 5-15 mph.

It was a cold start to the day, but we began a warmup this afternoon that will last through the end of the forecast period. Last night’s low temperatures tied a record low of 28°. Tonight will not be as cold with lows in the upper thirties across most of the region.

Thursday’s high temperatures will reach into the seventies for the first time in a week, but the warm-up continues! We will be near 80 degrees Friday!

Days 8-14: The long-term modelling data continues to indicate below average rainfall, but we will keep above average temperatures. We will keep you advised!

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX