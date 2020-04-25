KAMC PM Weather Webcast: April 25th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 50°. Winds out of the SE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, high of 83°.Winds out of the SW 20-30 MPH.

Overnight tonight, low temperatures will fall close to average, dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Sunday morning. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-10 MPH under a mostly clear sky.

High temperatures will return to the lower and middle 80s on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will gradually increase throughout the day, gusting close to 40 MPH as we head into the evening and overnight hours. We will remain dry as we head into the overnight hours, as lows fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

On Monday, may locations will warm into the 90s for daytime highs. We will see more clouds across the region, resulting in a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We could see a few showers over northeastern locations such as Turkey or Childress before sunrise on Monday. By Monday evening, a few more showers and storms could develop just off the caprock. I have issued a 10% chance of rain just in case. Overnight, lows will remain above average, lowering into the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Temperatures warm even further for Tuesday. Highs top out in the middle 90s under a partly cloud sky. A few locations will be flirting with the triple digits. Winds will be out of the north around 10-15 MPH. This will give us cooler temperatures overnight. By Wednesday morning, a weak cold front will move through the area, resulting in morning lows in the middle and lower 50s.

We will be cooler across the region on Wednesday, with high temperatures in the middle and lower 80s. We will see a sunny sky across the region. If you plan on being outdoors, be sure to apply sunscreen! Overnight Wednesday, lows will fall back into the middle and upper 50s.

You’ll want to keep the sunscreen on hand for the second half of next week. A strong ridge of high pressure will build into western Texas and eastern New Mexico. This will bring in the warmest air of the season thus far. Triple-digit temperatures will be possible on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We will be praying for rain by Saturday, and we may be able to squeeze out a few showers then. Unfortunately, no major rain chances are in the forecast.

Have a safe and happy Sunday!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx