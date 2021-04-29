KAMC PM Weather Webcast April 29th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 52°. Scattered showers after midnight. Chance of rain: 40%.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially south. Afternoon high of 71°. Chance of rain: 20%.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with an overnight low of 51°. A stray shower is possible.







It has been a beneficial 48 hours for some of the worst drought-stricken areas. Western portions of the South Plains have been at a Level 5 out of 5 for drought severity for months, with no improvement in sight. Fortunately, the upper level low is continuing to turn in southeastern New Mexico providing more showers across the region.

More rain will be possible the next 48 hours, with the best chance of rain to the south. Overnight, we expect to see a few showers as far north as Lubbock or perhaps Plainview. This system will lift out of Texas by Saturday evening.

Our next system may arrive Monday afternoon, but models have been inconsistent for how far south it will go and if it will produce rain for our region. I am going with a 10% chance of rain Monday afternoon and evening, but if trends continue I will be able to increase the rain chance the next few days. Stay tuned for additional updates!

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

