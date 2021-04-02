KAMC PM Weather Webcast April 2nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.
Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 44°. South wind, 10-20 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear and pleasant. Variable winds 10-20 mph. Afternoon high of 72°.
Tomorrow Night: Overcast with an overnight low of 48°. Variable winds, 5-15 mph.
It has been a Good Friday across the South Plains. We started out the day overcast, but the sun has come out for most of the region and we have warmed into the 70s. Expect much of the same tomorrow, but a few locations could get some light rain during the evening hours.
The warming trend kicks in Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper-70s before reaching the low-90s by Tuesday. The rest of the week will remain dry, but at least we have a beautiful Easter weekend ahead.
Have a great evening!
-Lance Blocker
