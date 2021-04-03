KAMC PM Weather Webcast April 3th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with an overnight low of 49°. South wind, 10-15 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear and pleasant. Variable winds 10-20 mph. Afternoon high of 76°.
Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with an overnight low of 52°. Variable winds, 5-15 mph.
It was another beautiful day across the South Plains. This evening will be much of the same, with a few clouds before midnight.
The warming trend kicks in Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper-70s before reaching the low-90s by Tuesday. The rest of the week will remain dry, but at least we have a beautiful Easter Sunday ahead.
Have a great evening!
-Lance Blocker
