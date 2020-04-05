KAMC PM Weather Webcast: April 4th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Patchy fog, low of 43°. SE winds around 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, high of 75°.Winds out of the SSE 15-25 MPH.

Patchy fog will develop across portions of the South Plains overnight tonight, dropping visibility below 2 miles at times. Lows will bottom out in the middle to lower 40s across much of the area, with a few upper 30s to the north. Winds will be out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH.

Highs will be a good 10-20 degrees warmer on Sunday! We will warm into the middle and upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky. All fog should mix out by noon. Winds will be south-southeast around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, lows will dip down into the middle 50s.

High temperatures will continue to increase across the region for our Monday. We will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most locations, with a few of us warming into the upper 80s. We will see a mostly cloudy sky across the region, with southwesterly winds around 15-20 MPH. A few sprinkles will be possible throughout the day. Overnight lows will remain well above average, bottoming out in the middle 50s.

Any isolated shower chances will come to an end on Tuesday. We will top out in the middle to upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 50s.

A cold front will pass through the area later in the day on Wednesday. Highs will warm into the middle 80s under an increasingly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the west to the northeast overnight, gusting close to 30 MPH at times. A few showers and storms will be possible Wednesday into Thursday. As of right now, it appears the greatest chance will remain across eastern portions of our area, just off the caprock. Thursday will be cooler with highs only managing to warm into the upper 50s to middle 60s. Lows will fall into the middle and upper 30s Thursday night.

Conditions will improve for both Friday and Saturday. More sunshine will filter into the region as highs warm back into the upper 60s to middle 70s. It looks like next weekend will remain dry, with overnight lows in the middle 40s to middle 50s.

Have a super Sunday! Be sure to practice social distancing!

-Jacob.

