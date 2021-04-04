KAMC PM Weather Webcast April 4th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with an overnight low of 53°. South wind, 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a few evening thunderstorms possible. Storm storms could be strong or severe. Variable winds 10-20 mph. Afternoon high of 82°. Chance of rain: 10%.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with an overnight low of 57°. Variable winds, 5-15 mph.

We hope you had a happy Easter Sunday with your family and friends today. Tonight will be mild, with overnight lows in the low-to-mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky.





A few thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow late afternoon and evening, but most of the region should remain dry. Some storms may be strong or severe with damaging winds most likely, and possibly large hail. With that potential, the Storm Prediction Center has placed central portions of the South Plains within a Level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather.





While this week is expected to remain warmer than average and dry, next week could be a different story. We have been monitoring signals within the long-range modeling which brings a system to our region in the middle of next week. While it is too early to know if severe weather will be an issue with this system, thunderstorms do appear possible. We will keep you updated through the week.

Following a very limited chance of rain Monday (10%), the remainder of the week will be dry and warm. High temperatures will reach the low-90s Tuesday, followed by a cold front Wednesday as we return to the low-80s for the remainder of the week. Next weekend looks great for Texas Tech Baseball’s big series against #14 TCU Friday through Sunday.

Here are the game times if you would like to attend and cheer on the Red Raiders:

Friday, 4/9 6:30pm

Saturday, 4/10 2:00pm

Sunday, 4/11 12:00pm

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX