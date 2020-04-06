KAMC PM Weather Webcast: April 5th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Patchy fog, low of 55°. SSE winds around 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, high of 75°.Winds out of the SW 15-25 MPH.

As we head into the overnight hours tonight, clouds will begin to increase once again. Patchy dense fog will develop once again overnight. Visibility will drop below 1 mile at times. Be sure to use your low beams if you are out on the roads early Monday morning. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 50s.

Fog will hang around until the late morning hours on Monday. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. We will see a few isolated showers across the area, with maybe even a rumble of thunder or two. No severe weather is expected. Rainfall amounts will remain light. Daytime highs will warm into the middle 70s across the region. If the fog and low clouds stick around longer than anticipated, highs could remain in the middle to upper 60s. Overnight, lows will fall back into the middle and lower 50s. Patchy fog will be possible once again.

More sunshine will be present across the region on Tuesday. High temperatures will warm into the middle 80s across the South Plains. Westerly winds will gust close to 30 MPH at times under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight Tuesday, lows will remain well above average, only falling into the middle 50s.

Wednesday will be our last above average day for the week. Highs will warm into the middle 80s just ahead of a strong cold front. Winds will be out of the west around 10-15 MPH under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Showers and storms will be possible on Thursday and Friday. A warm front will bring showers to the region early Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon into the evening hours, a cold front will begin to edge into the area. This will bring us an isolated to scattered chance of showers and storms, with the greatest chance remaining to the east of Lubbock. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only top out in the middle 60s. Thursday night will be chilly as lows fall into the middle and upper 30s. Isolated showers will remain possible over eastern portions of the region on Friday. Friday night lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Saturday and Sunday will bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures to the region. Highs will warm into the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky each day. Another strong cold front will be possible late next weekend, dropping our highs below average.

Have a wonderful and safe week!

-Jacob.

