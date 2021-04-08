KAMC PM Weather Webcast April 8th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with an overnight low of 53°. West wind, 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy with afternoon high of 84°. Variable winds 15-30 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy and cooler with an overnight low of 39°. Variable winds, 5-15 mph.

Rain is back in the extended forecast, but we will enjoy pleasant weather with sunny skies the next few days. This weekend is looking great with sunny skies Friday and Saturday followed by a few afternoon clouds Sunday. Temperatures will hover between the mid-70s and upper-80s. Texas Tech Baseball is hosting #12 TCU this weekend and will enjoy great weather each day to get out and enjoy the games. I places game times at the bottom of the post if you would like to attend!





Clouds will be on the increase Monday followed by a chance of rain beginning Tuesday. Much of the region could see at least a trace amount of rain, with over half an inch possible for the Rolling Plains. As we close out the forecast period, temperatures will fall back into the low-60s and upper-50s at times.

Here are the game times if you would like to cheer on the Red Raiders:

Friday, 4/9 6:30pm

Saturday, 4/10 2:00pm

Sunday, 4/11 12:00pm

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

