KAMC PM Weather Webcast April 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening's forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 39°. Northwest wind, 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy with afternoon high of 74°. Variable winds 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with an overnight low of 48°. West winds, 5-15 mph.

It was another beautiful afternoon across the South Plains with high temperatures in the mid-80s across much of the region. The rest of the weekend looks great too, with high temperatures in the middle 70s Saturday then upper 80s Sunday. As we begin the week, all eyes will be focused on next week’s rain potential.

The EURO forecast model which is often the more reliable solution is calling for rainfall totals over an inch for the Rolling Plains and 0.89″ for the city of Lubbock. That is unlikely, but we expect impressive rainfall totals for some anyways. The above solution is from the WPC and that is closest to our forecast from the KAMC Weatherlab.

Rain will end Thursday afternoon, and next weekend will begin a warming trend back into the upper 60s.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

