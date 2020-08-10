KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 10th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Monday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 72°. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, especially west of Lubbock. South wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms possible. Afternoon high of 100°. Chance of rain: 10%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear overnight, with a low of 73°.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening across portions of the South Plains. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region included in a Marginal Risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening. That means isolated strong to severe storms will be possible, and the primary risk is for damaging straight line winds, but some hail will be possible too.

Tuesday’s weather will be very similar with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible late in the afternoon. A few storms could be strong or severe in the northwestern portions of the South Plains. High temperatures will reach 100° for most of us across the region, signalling the start of our warm-up which will continue through the middle of the week.

The ridge over the western U.S. strengthens, and high pressure begins to dominate the region Wednesday through Friday. We will see afternoon high temperatures reaching into the low-100’s daily with basically no chance of rain. Be careful if you have any outdoor activities planned, as the heat will begin to encroach on “heat advisory” criteria during this period. Make sure to plan appropriately with plenty of water breaks and some time in the A/C if you plan to be outside.

Next weekend will bring a welcome change to the South Plains. The area of high pressure begins to shift west Friday night, allowing for a few more clouds and possibly increased rain chances over the weekend. We’ll stay in the mid-to-upper 90s, but begin to see some relief by the start of next week with temperatures returning to the lower-90s.

Have a great Sunday evening!

-Lance Blocker

