KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 11th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Tuesday evening forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 74°. An isolated strong thunderstorm is possible. South wind 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer with an afternoon high of 102°.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear overnight with a low of 74°.

The warming trend has started across the South Plains as we reached an afternoon high of 99° in the Hub City today. A few thunderstorms will be possible this evening; otherwise, it will be mild overnight with a low of 74°.

The ridge over the southwest U.S. builds into our area, warming our temperatures and erasing any chance of rain from the forecast. We’ll enjoy sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the low-100s. Friday will be the hottest day of the week as we top out at 105°!

The high pressure begins to retreat farther west by Friday night, ushering in northwest flow and “cooler” temperatures. Saturday will top out in the upper-90s before we trend towards 90° as our high on Monday.

Global weather models are favoring widespread precipitation next Monday and Tuesday, but we would like to see more consistency before increasing our rain chances in the official forecast. If that day-to-day agreement verifies, we could be looking at rainfall becoming likely for the South Plains. Keep your fingers crossed as we move through the week!

Have a great Tuesday evening!

-Lance Blocker

