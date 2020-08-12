KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 12th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 74°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and warmer with an afternoon high of 105°.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with a low of 76°.

It is officially hot (again) and it will stay that way for the rest of the work week. DRINK FLUIDS! Prime your body with plenty of water if you will be working outside the next few days! It is always a good idea to start off the day with a couple glasses of water, but it is especially important in this heat.

Our afternoon high temperature will top out at 105° Thursday and Friday, then “only” 101° Saturday. There is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Friday and Saturday, but most areas will remain dry.

By Sunday, the high pressure center shifts farther west, ushering in northwest flow aloft and more seasonable temperatures to the South Plains. We’ll top out at 96° Sunday, but next week looks even better with high temperatures around 90° with a few rain chances.

The global forecast models continue to point toward a chance of rain Sunday through Tuesday. We will continue to monitor the latest model outputs and we hope to increase rain chances as we close in on next week. For now, it looks like Monday will be our greatest chance for rain at 20%… but I am chomping at the bit to increase that percentage — just need a few more model outputs!

Have a great Wednesday evening!

DRINK WATER!

-Lance Blocker

