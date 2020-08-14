KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 14th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms before 2am. Overnight low of 73°. Variable wind becoming northerly, 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Not as hot with an afternoon high of 99°.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and more pleasant with a low of 70°.

The southern half of the South Plains is under a heat advisory once again today. This includes Lubbock, where we set a record high temperature of 106° this afternoon. This comes after we tied the record high of 107° yesterday! Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue through the region this evening, but activity will diminish overnight.

A noticeable change arrives this weekend with more seasonable temperatures. Saturday’s high temperature is 99° before Sunday’s high temperature of 94°. This welcome change will lead us into next week with temperatures maxing out in the low-90s most days. The other story this weekend will be the enhanced rain chances. Saturday brings a 10% chance of rain, but Sunday has potential for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. For now, we are continuing a 30% chance of rain during the afternoon and evening.

The area of high pressure which has brought record-breaking warmth this week finally makes a significant shift west by Sunday night. This will usher in northwesterly flow Monday and through the remainder of the forecast period. Our temperatures will respond accordingly and will top out in the low-90s.

Have a great Friday evening!

-Lance Blocker

