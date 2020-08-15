KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 15th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers before 2am. Overnight low of 71°. Variable wind becoming northerly, 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. A few storms may be strong. Not as hot with an afternoon high of 97°.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers and storms ending, with an overnight low of 69°.

We have a few remaining showers and thunderstorms across the South Plains, but most storms will dissipate as we head into the overnight. Tonight’s forecast calls for a partly cloudy sky and low temperatures near 71°.

Our best chance of rain arrives tomorrow afternoon with isolated showers and storms possible after 1pm. The South Plains will be under a marginal risk for severe weather, and the primary risk will be for strong, damaging wind gusts and small hail. Regardless of the severity of the storms, frequent lightning will be likely with any of the storms tomorrow afternoon, so be sure to take proper precautions if a storm moves develops near you. Remain indoors and stay off wired electronics until the storm has moved out of the area.

We start off the week right on Monday with highs in the low-90s. There is a 10% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm, but the big story will be the break from the 100°+ temperatures we have seen the last few weeks. Our temperatures will moderate throughout the week, with afternoon highs hovering in the mid-90s.

Have a great Saturday evening!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX