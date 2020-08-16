KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 16th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. Overnight low of 69°. Variable wind, 5-15 mph. Chance of rain: 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower possible. Not as hot with an afternoon high of 91°.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 66°.

It was an active day across eastern portions of the South Plains, but the rest of us stayed hot and dry once again. Unfortunately, this morning’s clouds tamed the atmosphere and prevented the afternoon instability necessary for showers and storms today. The good news is that we avoided the damaging winds and large hail, but unfortunately we missed out on the beneficial rainfall for our area too.

It’ll be a pleasant night for the Hub City, with only a 10% chance of rain possible and an overnight low of 69°. Winds may become gusty at times as remnant outflow boundaries move across the region.

We start off the week right with highs in the low-90s Monday and Tuesday. There is a 10% chance of rain Monday, but the big story will be the lower temperatures both days. We will introduce a Watch for Wednesday and Thursday as we may get a few isolated showers either day, but we will also return to the mid-90s Wednesday through the end of the week. At least we have moved on from the 100°+ days for the time being…

Have a great Sunday evening!

-Lance Blocker

