KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 17th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Monday evening forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Overnight low of 67°. Variable wind, 5-15 mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with an afternoon high of 93°.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with an overnight low of 68°.

Did you enjoy today’s weather? I hope so! After five days of 100°+ temperatures last week, today’s 91° high temperature was much appreciated. Unfortunately, these temperatures are only temporary as we expect to warm to around 93° tomorrow then return to the mid-to-upper 90s the rest of the week.

There is a possibility of showers or thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday, with our best chance Wednesday afternoon and evening. Portions of the South Plains are in a “Marginal Risk” for strong to severe storms on Wednesday too, so take the proper precautions if any storms threaten your area. Additionally, the models continue to trend the temperatures up, and I would not be surprised to see us push 100° by Friday. This is all thanks to a strengthening ridge of high pressure to our west that shows no signs of letting up.

The tropics are also heating up. As of this evening, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two zones for tropical development over the next five days. There is potential that one of these systems will move into the Gulf of Mexico and could pose a threat to east Texas by the middle of next week. Of course all of this depends on several variables which will impact the system’s eventual path, so it is way too far to have any confidence.

Have a great Monday evening!

-Lance Blocker

