KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 22nd, 2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 67°. Southeast wind, 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with an afternoon high of 95°.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 67°. 

How about the low-90s to start the week? That will be nice! After another hot and dry Sunday with temperatures in the mid-90s, we will settle closer to average beginning Monday afternoon with a high of 92°. That’s the good news. The bad news is we do not have a significant chance of rain over the next seven days. 

Monday through Wednesday will essentially be the same forecast, before temperatures return to the mid-90s Thursday and upper-90s by the weekend. We may see a chance for an isolated shower on Thursday, but it’s a very low chance overall. I wanted to at least include it so maybe we have some hope for rain over the next 7-days.  

We really need to see the area of high pressure to our west back off, and let us get some moisture in the area. Unfortunately, I do not see that happening in the next ten days. We will continue to send some positive thoughts and prayers for our awesome agriculture producers, as I know this has been a tough stretch for many of them. 

Have a great rest of your weekend! 

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar