KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 22nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 67°. Southeast wind, 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with an afternoon high of 95°.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 67°.

How about the low-90s to start the week? That will be nice! After another hot and dry Sunday with temperatures in the mid-90s, we will settle closer to average beginning Monday afternoon with a high of 92°. That’s the good news. The bad news is we do not have a significant chance of rain over the next seven days.

Monday through Wednesday will essentially be the same forecast, before temperatures return to the mid-90s Thursday and upper-90s by the weekend. We may see a chance for an isolated shower on Thursday, but it’s a very low chance overall. I wanted to at least include it so maybe we have some hope for rain over the next 7-days.

We really need to see the area of high pressure to our west back off, and let us get some moisture in the area. Unfortunately, I do not see that happening in the next ten days. We will continue to send some positive thoughts and prayers for our awesome agriculture producers, as I know this has been a tough stretch for many of them.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Lance Blocker

