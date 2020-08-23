KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 23rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 65°. Southeast wind, 5-15 mph.

Monday: Sunny and pleasant with an afternoon high of 92°.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 66°.

The big weather story is about Hurricane Michael and Tropical Storm Laura. Both systems appear likely to impact portions of the central Gulf coast this week, with Laura likely being upgraded to a hurricane before landfall.

Both tropical systems will impact our weather in the South Plains, but perhaps not the way we prefer. Tropical storms and hurricanes have an internal “exhaust” system which forces air out of the center of circulation and around its radius. This mechanism allows tropical storms and hurricanes to grow in strength. By default, the excess air is relocated hundreds of miles away from the storm, and results in an upper-level high pressure focused around the storm.

What does that mean for us? It means sinking air which will trend our temperatures warmer and erase any chance for rain. This is why we are trending temperatures warmer by mid-week then to the 100 degree mark by the weekend. Unfortunately, this enhanced ridge of high pressure will keep us dry as well, even preventing afternoon thunderstorms.

As always with tropical systems, the eventual path of each storm is likely to shift at some point. We will continue to monitor the latest and will keep you up-to-date.

Have a great Sunday evening!

-Lance Blocker

